Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches ‘NMMC Daksh’ App for Real-Time Project Monitoring

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has unveiled the ‘NMMC Daksh’ app to streamline the monitoring of ongoing projects and civic works across the city. The app, launched by the NMMC engineering department under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, is designed to enhance accountability and simplify the tracking of project progress.

Citizen Complaints Made Easy

Officials from NMMC’s Engineering Department explained that the app allows citizens to report issues related to roads, drains, and footpaths. “Complaints, along with photographs, are uploaded to the app, enabling contractors responsible for annual maintenance to access them,” stated an official. Engineers from the relevant department then conduct site visits to assess the situation and approve work orders online. Once approved, contractors execute the repairs, upload photos of completed work, and receive inspection and approval from the engineering department—all through the app. This end-to-end process ensures timely resolution of complaints.

Pothole-Free Roads a Priority

To maintain road quality within NMMC’s jurisdiction, an annual maintenance contract emphasizes pothole-free streets. Construction and repair activities are closely monitored for quality assurance. In cases where potholes emerge, a rapid response mechanism is in place to address and repair them promptly. NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde is personally supervising these initiatives, supported by City Engineer Mr. Shirish Ardawad, to ensure efficient operations.

Multiple Complaint Channels Available

For citizen convenience, NMMC has introduced additional platforms for lodging road-related complaints. A Grievance Redressal Portal is accessible via the official website, nmmc.gov.in, under the "Grievance" section. Additionally, complaints can be registered through WhatsApp by messaging the number 8424949888.

The launch of the ‘NMMC Daksh app reflects the corporation’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve civic infrastructure and enhance public satisfaction.