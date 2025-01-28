Navi Mumbai: NMMC Warns Builders Over Pollution Violations, Threatens to Revoke Permissions

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a stern warning to developers violating pollution control regulations during construction. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde stated that non-compliance, despite repeated notices and fines, will now result in the cancellation of construction permits. So far, the Town Planning Department has collected Rs1.4 crore in fines from violating builders.

Builders have been accused of ignoring guidelines meant to curb noise and air pollution. Complaints from citizens about explosions, machinery noise, dust, and vehicles loaded with construction materials blocking roads have been on the rise. In response, NMMC introduced specific rules to minimize pollution and inconvenience to residents, which developers are required to follow strictly.

Excavation work, particularly for building foundations, has been a major contributor to noise and air pollution. Some builders have gone to the extent of carrying out illegal explosions, which have damaged nearby structures, causing cracks in walls and peeled plaster. The Bombay High Court, addressing these issues, recently issued directives for noise and pollution control, urging local authorities to take stringent measures.

Following citizen complaints, NMMC formed teams to inspect construction sites across the city. Their reports revealed multiple violations, leading to notices being issued to 87 projects. Despite this, several developers have failed to comply with regulations, paying fines but continuing their operations without implementing corrective measures.

The municipal administration has now decided to take strict action against persistent offenders. "If developers do not comply with pollution control measures after notices and penalties, we will revoke their construction permissions," said a senior official from NMMC’s Town Planning Department. He added that initial warnings will be given before harsher actions are taken.

Although NMMC issued a standard operating procedure for construction activities in August 2024, enforcement remains a challenge. Most builders have not taken the guidelines seriously, raising concerns about their effectiveness. The municipal commissioner has emphasized the need for collective effort to enforce these rules and reduce pollution levels in Navi Mumbai.