Navi Mumbai: Over 24% of Ganesh Idols Immersed in Artificial Ponds as NMMC Pushes for Eco-Friendly Celebrations

More than 24 percent of five-day Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body’s appeal to celebrate an "Eco-friendly, Plastic-free Ganeshotsav" has received a positive response from citizens.

For a smooth immersion process, the NMMC made thorough arrangements at 159 designated sites, including 22 natural and 137 artificial locations. In total, 7,940 Ganesh idols were immersed seamlessly. Devotees from both households and public Ganesh mandals praised the city’s efforts in ensuring an organized and environmentally conscious immersion process.

At the 22 natural sites, 6,015 idols were immersed, with 5,902 from households and 113 from public mandals. Meanwhile, 1,925 idols were immersed at the 137 artificial sites, including 1,914 household idols and 11 from public mandals. The total number of immersions on the fifth day reached 7,940, comprising 7,816 household idols and 124 from public mandals.

Also Read: Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Fifth Day Sees Decline In Use Of Artificial Ponds For Immersion

A standout aspect of this year’s celebrations was the immersion of 1,185 Shadu clay idols, underscoring a strong commitment to environmental sustainability within the community.

According to a senior civic official, "Citizens have responded positively to the appeal made by NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde to celebrate an 'Eco-friendly, Plastic-free Ganeshotsav,' with overwhelming participation. Devotees who opted for eco-friendly clay idols were honored with certificates at the immersion sites, recognizing their contribution to environmental conservation. This initiative to reward eco-conscious behavior with cleanliness and environment-friendly certificates was well-received by the public."

Many devotees shared that the initiative helps promote environmental protection. One participant noted, "This effort will inspire more people to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, benefiting both the community and the environment."