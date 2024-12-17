Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches City-Wide Crackdown on Encroachments

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a rigorous crackdown on illegal encroachments across all four city wards. The civic body targeted unauthorized banners, hoardings, street vendors, and illegal weekly markets that obstruct public spaces and disrupt traffic flow.

During a recent review meeting, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Mangesh Chitale emphasized the need for decisive action against encroachments that hinder pedestrian movement and cause congestion. He also warned that legal cases would be filed against those installing unauthorized flex boards, banners, or hoardings without prior municipal permission.

The drive saw significant action in Sector 19, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Taloja, Navade, New Panvel, and Uran Naka. Unauthorized stalls, handcarts, and vendors selling vegetables, flowers, and food items were removed from footpaths and other public spaces.

The operation extended to key hotspots like Tapal Naka, Balaji Temple Road, and New Panvel Station, where unauthorized vendors were cleared. Commissioner Chitale urged vendors and businesses to operate strictly within designated zones to avoid penalties or confiscation of goods.

“This campaign is aimed at clearing public spaces for pedestrians and vehicles,” said Dr. Chitale. “Unauthorized banners, street vendors, and markets are a major hindrance to public movement and traffic. We are taking firm action to ensure public spaces remain accessible and clean. Citizens must obtain proper permissions before placing hoardings or conducting business activities.”

The anti-encroachment drive will continue over the coming weeks. The municipal corporation has encouraged citizens to cooperate by reporting unauthorized encroachments and adhering to civic guidelines.