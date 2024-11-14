Navi Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi Claims Congress Will Abolish Reservations, Warns Against 'Shehzade' Influence (Watch Video)

The reservation system in India has long been a contentious issue, with the policy designed to provide affirmative action to historically disadvantaged groups, including ST, SC, and OBC communities, in areas such as education, employment, and political representation. However, over the years, various political leaders and parties have raised questions about the efficacy and fairness of the system, with some calling for its reformation or abolition.

In a recent address in Panvel, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the ongoing political discussions surrounding reservation policies in India. Modi accused Congress and its leadership of attempting to disrupt the unity of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. Prime Minister Modi's comments focused on the stance taken by certain political figures abroad, referring to them as "Shehzade" (a term often used to mock political heirs). According to Modi, these individuals have openly declared that if given the opportunity, they would abolish the reservation system, a statement that he believes poses a direct threat to the social and economic stability of marginalized communities in India.

PM Modi, in his speech, expressed strong disapproval of such remarks, claiming that Congress is exploiting the situation to weaken the unity of the aforementioned communities. He accused the party of attempting to create divisions among the marginalized groups, thereby undermining their collective strength and welfare. Modi’s remarks come in the context of mounting political tensions as various factions within the opposition seek to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Panvel, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "Their Shehzade have openly said abroad that if given the opportunity, they will abolish reservations. This is why today Congress is trying to break the unity of ST, SC, and OBC communities..." pic.twitter.com/fucDUdLUON — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, In a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the potential return of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to power in the state, particularly in regard to water scarcity. Modi alleged that if the MVA were to regain control, it would worsen the state's water crisis, making people "beg for every drop of water." He urged voters, especially women, to ensure that the MVA does not come to power, as he believes they would fail to address key issues like drought and water scarcity.

Modi also criticized the MVA for its inaction during its tenure, particularly with regard to the prolonged water crisis in the Marathwada region, which he claimed had been neglected by Congress and its allies. In contrast, he praised the current government for its concrete efforts to combat drought and improve water access.

Another major point in Modi’s speech was the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which he credited to the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) government. Modi emphasized that the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had long advocated for the name change, and that the MVA had failed to fulfill Thackeray's wish when they were in power. The change was made under the Eknath Shinde-led government in 2022, and Modi noted that the Congress party and MVA members had even attempted to challenge it in court.

As Maharashtra approaches the November 20 state elections, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA are intensifying their campaigns, with leaders from both sides attempting to sway voters by emphasizing their respective achievements and visions for the state's future. The results will be declared on November 23.