Navi Mumbai Police Bust Drug Network: Narcotics Worth Rs 11.86 Crore Seized, 16 Arrested (Watch Video)

In a joint operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and the Economic Offenses Branch of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 16 African nationals across Navi Mumbai and seized narcotics worth Rs 11.86 crore during a combing operation conducted on December 12. Raids were carried out at 25 locations under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole (Economic Offenses Branch) and Inspector Sandeep Nigade (Anti-Narcotics Cell), with support from officers of the Crime Branch and local police stations.

“A total of 150 police officers and personnel from the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate participated in the operation. Raids were conducted at 25 locations, leading to the seizure of approximately Rs 11.86 crore worth of narcotics,” said a Crime Branch official.

During the combing operation, the police seized 2. 045 gm of cocaine worth Rs 10.22 crore, 663 grams of MD Powder worth Rs 1.48 crore, 18 grams of methylene worth Rs 11.6 lakh, 23 grams of charas worth Rs 3.45 lakh, and 31 grams of cannabis worth Rs 6,000.

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 16 African nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 11.86 crore in a combing operation. Many of them found living with expired Visa. @Navimumpolice@lokmattimeseng#drugs#contrabandpic.twitter.com/xo3bRmpXSh — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) December 14, 2024

In total, 13 African nationals were arrested for drug-related activities, and three others were taken into custody for possessing fake passports or visas, bringing the total arrests to 16. Additionally, notices were issued to 73 African nationals whose passports or visas had expired, instructing them to leave the country.