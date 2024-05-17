Navi Mumbai Police Set for Robust Security Measures in Thane Lok Sabha Elections with Over 3,500 Personnel Deployed

Navi Mumbai police have finalized comprehensive security measures for the impending Lok Sabha elections in the Thane constituency. Over 3,500 police personnel, along with senior officials, are set to be deployed to facilitate seamless polling on May 20, marking the fifth phase of the election.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has informed that between 3,500 to 4,000 police personnel will be stationed for duty in the Belapur and Airoli assembly constituencies, both of which are part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency and fall under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai police.

Several meetings on election security have been held. According to the Navi Mumbai police, they have received six companies of police forces to ensure a smooth election process. “We have received two battalions from Kerala, one from Karnataka of armed forces, one company of RPF, and two companies of SRPF,” said Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

In addition, the Navi Mumbai police and riot control forces will be deployed for security purposes in the Belapur and Airoli assembly constituencies. Regular police marches are being conducted in sensitive areas to build confidence among citizens. Patrolling in these areas has been increased, and vehicles are also being checked.

Known for using the latest technology in investigations, the Navi Mumbai police will also use drones in sensitive areas on the day of the election and during the counting. Commissioner Bharambe appealed to citizens to come out on voting day and exercise their right to vote.