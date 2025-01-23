Navi Mumbai Police Solve 17 Vehicle Theft Cases, Arrest Two with Stolen Items Worth Rs 20 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals, Ashraf Alam Sheikh (21) and Ramzan Abdulmateen Sheikh alias Papa (22), both residents of Tatanagar Slum in CBD Belapur, for their involvement in a series of vehicle theft cases. The arrests have led to the solving of at least 17 cases of auto-rickshaw and scooter thefts, with the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 20 lakh.

The duo operated in both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, targeting vehicles in areas such as CBD, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ulwe, Vashi, Panvel, and Mumbai's Nehrunagar, Pantnagar, Bandra, and Khar.

The investigation began with a scooter theft complaint registered at Belapur Police Station on January 5, 2025. Through meticulous investigation, including the analysis of CCTV footage from over 50 locations, the Crime Detection Team identified the two suspects. They were arrested on January 16, 2025, and the complainant's Activa scooter was recovered.

During police custody, the accused confessed to their involvement in numerous vehicle thefts. They were taken to various locations across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, where they assisted police in recovering 12 stolen auto-rickshaws. Investigations also revealed that the duo had assaulted an individual during one of their crimes in Kharghar.

DCP (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane stated that Ashraf Alam Sheikh, previously convicted in a vehicle theft case, had re-offended after his release from prison.