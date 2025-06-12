Navi Mumbai Records Two New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 55 Amid Statewide Surge

Belapur: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported two new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the city’s total to 55 as of June 12, 2025. With 528 individuals tested so far, the civic body has intensified its preparedness amid a statewide surge in cases.

According to data from NMMC’s COVID-19 Control Cell, 28 individuals underwent RT-PCR testing today, contributing to a cumulative total of 423 RT-PCR tests. An additional 105 people have been tested using the Rapid Antigen method. So far, 33 patients have recovered and been discharged.

In response to the evolving situation, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde convened a high-level meeting with Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade, and senior medical staff. Dr. Shinde directed officials to ensure full preparedness of health infrastructure, including an adequate stock of medicines, PPE kits, surgical supplies, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen beds. He also instructed the immediate setup of dedicated COVID-19 wards and timely availability of hospital beds.

Emphasizing vigilance, Dr. Shinde urged all medical and paramedical staff to stay on high alert and act swiftly. He also called for citywide awareness campaigns across media platforms to educate the public about preventive measures.

The NMMC has appealed to residents not to panic or believe in unverified information. Citizens are advised to maintain hygiene and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, or fever. Those with symptoms should visit the nearest NMMC Urban Primary Health Center or municipal hospital for timely care.

Commissioner Shinde assured residents that Navi Mumbai is fully prepared and proactive in its COVID-19 response and urged public cooperation to help curb the spread of the virus.

