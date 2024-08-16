Navi Mumbai Robbery Case: Four Arrested, Stolen Jewellery and Arms Worth Rs 7.5 Lakhs Recovered

The Kharghar police have arrested four individuals in connection with a jewellery shop robbery in Kharghar that occurred in the last week of July. The police have also recovered stolen jewellery, firearms, and a motorbike used in the crime, all valued at Rs 7.5 lakhs.

The arrested individuals are Rizwan Mohhamed Alishekh (27) and Azharuddin Husnodin Shaikh (28), both residents of Surat, Gujarat; Taha Tanveer Parvez Sindhi (21), a resident of Udaipur, Rajasthan; and Rajvir Rameshwar Kumawat (20), also from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Although the suspects were apprehended in Rajasthan, the stolen jewellery and the motorbike were recovered from Nagpada in Mumbai.

“We have recovered the stolen jewellery, two country-made pistols, two magazines, three live cartridges, and the vehicle used in the crime. The total recovery is valued at Rs 7,50,000,” said a senior police official.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when three men wearing helmets entered B M Jewellers in Sector 35, Kharghar. They forcibly stole gold jewellery, including polished gold ornaments weighing a total of 236 grams and valued at Rs 11,80,000. The robbers also fired shots inside the shop to create panic among the shopkeepers. A case has been registered against the three under sections 311 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and sections 3 and 24 of the Arms Act.

Following the incident, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the area covering the previous eight days and identified four suspects. “Four teams were formed and dispatched to Surat, Gujarat; Udaipur, Rajasthan; and Neral (Matheran) in Raigad district. The arrests were finally made in Udaipur, Rajasthan,” the police said.

The police also revealed that several cases had previously been registered against Azharuddin and Rizwan under the NDPS Act and for other crimes in Gujarat.

The accused were presented in court on August 16 and have been remanded to police custody until August 22.