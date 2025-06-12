Navi Mumbai Shocker: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Booked for Murder

A shocking incident has came to light in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area where a 34-year-old nurse working in a private hospital allegedly got killed by her unemployed husband with kitchen Knife and hammer. This incident took place in the presence of two minor sons one of who is specially-abled child. Police have booked accused for murder.

As per the ToI reports this incident took place on Wednesday (11 June 2025) morning at the couple's fourth floor flat in Jai Ambe Society, Sector-19, Koparkhairane. Police are investigating the death of Gauri Shirsat, allegedly murdered by her husband, Ganesh Shirsat (38), who suspected her of infidelity and frequently argued with her. The investigation began after Gauri's neighbor, Vaishali Patil (40), a tailor, reported her concerns to the Koparkhairane police.

Patil became worried when Gauri didn't answer her phone and missed work at the hospital on Wednesday morning. Based on Patil's complaint, police have filed a murder case against Ganesh Shirsat, according to Senior Inspector Audumbar Patil. Investigating officer API Pradeep Dupate is leading the investigation.