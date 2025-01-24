Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman for Illegal Entry into India

Taloja police have arrested a 20-year-old woman, a Bangladeshi national from Panvel, for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally. The unemployed woman is now under investigation to determine the purpose of her entry into the country.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lima Hawladar Abdul Qadir, a native of Bangladesh. According to the police, she was apprehended for entering India without valid travel documents. "The woman evaded the border patrol team at the India-Bangladesh border, entering Indian territory without prior authorization from local civil authorities or any legitimate documentation," said an official from Taloja Police Station. He confirmed that she is currently in custody and charges have been filed against her for unauthorized entry into the country. Further investigations are underway to determine the reason for her infiltration and to assess if there are any larger networks involved.

A case has been registered against her at Taloja Police Station under Section 3(a), 6(a) of the Indian Passport Act, and Section 14(a) of the Foreign Nationals Act.

In response to rising concerns about illegal Bangladeshi migrants, Navi Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown. According to police sources, an SOP has been established to address the issue. "All police stations have been instructed to conduct checks for illegal Bangladeshi nationals in their respective areas," said a senior police official. He further added that Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe has issued strict directives on the matter.