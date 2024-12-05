Navi Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Kharghar for Illegal Stay

Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including a couple, from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay in India, officials said on Thursday.

Police said they were arrested on Wednesday, and they are conducting a search operation to nab one more person.

"Based on a tip-off, officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided a residence and found three persons living there. When they were asked for documents to prove their nationality, they could not show any. Following this, they were placed under arrest," an official said.