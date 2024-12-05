Thane: 4 Mumbai Police Personnel Injured In Stone Pelting at Ambivali Railway Station; Four Arrested (Watch Video)

At least four Mumba Police personnel were injured after a mob allegedly associated with the Irani gang pelted stones at a police party at Ambivali railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Zone III-Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende told PTI that the incident took place on Wednesday night. A team from the Andheri police station had gone to apprehend a suspect involved in a criminal case.

Stone Pelting at Railway Station

𝔸𝕄𝔹𝕀𝕍𝔸𝕃𝕀 | On December 4, A mob allegedly attacked a Mumbai Police team at Ambivali Railway Station. According to GRP DCP Manoj Patil, A stone-pelting incident occurred at the station. A Mumbai Police team was attacked by a mob while trying to apprehend a suspect. Four… pic.twitter.com/65box1W3Mt — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 5, 2024

Four persons have been detained involved in stone pelting incident, During the attack, a policeman suffered injuries, the official said, without disclosing accused identity. Members of the Irani gang have been involved in several criminal incidents, mostly of chain-snatching.