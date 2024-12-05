Thane: 4 Mumbai Police Personnel Injured In Stone Pelting at Ambivali Railway Station; Four Arrested (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 01:28 PM2024-12-05T13:28:21+5:302024-12-05T13:31:07+5:30

At least four Mumba Police personnel were injured after a mob allegedly associated with the Irani gang pelted stones at a police party at Ambivali railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Zone III-Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende told PTI that the incident took place on Wednesday night. A team from the Andheri police station had gone to apprehend a suspect involved in a criminal case.

Stone Pelting at Railway Station

Four persons have been detained involved in stone pelting incident, During the attack, a policeman suffered injuries, the official said, without disclosing accused identity. Members of the Irani gang have been involved in several criminal incidents, mostly of chain-snatching.

