Kashimira Accident: Truck Driver Killed, 2 Injured After Concrete Mixer Overturns at Metro Work Site in Thane

A large pothole near Hotel Amar Palace in the Kashimira area of Mira-Bhayandar caused a cement mixer truck to fall into the pit between metro pillars on Wednesday evening, December 4. In the accident, the cement mixer truck driver was killed on the spot, and two others were seriously injured.

The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. Upon receiving information about the accident, Kashimira police and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The cement mixer truck was removed with the help of a crane.

Currently, metro work is underway in the area, and the road under the metro pillars suddenly collapsed, causing a large pothole. The cause of the accident is being pointed to the poor quality of roadwork. Local residents have expressed strong dissatisfaction about the incident.

Kashimira police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Residents say that once again, negligence in the Metro line-9 construction work by J.Kumar Infra projects Ltd has led to a tragic incident.

Green Park Society Chairman said, "We have registered complaints against J Kumar Infra multiple times at Kashmira police station, but the authorities have not taken action. Now, people from the metro department are suffering because of this accident. This is total negligence. We will go to the High Court and file a petition against them."

An eyewitness said, “Metro work is going on since last 3 years. I have seen big incidents happening here. We have given written letters to MMRDA, BMC but no solution. At night, the metro work goes on without any safety measures.”