Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown on Auto-Rickshaw Fare Refusals; 710 Cases Registered

In order to address rising commuter complaints, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on auto-rickshaw drivers refusing fares or demanding exorbitant charges. Over the past week, authorities registered 710 cases of fare refusal, with 285 violations recorded between November 30 and December 2 alone.

The city’s 16 traffic units launched the special drive on November 27, targeting drivers who decline passengers based on destination or distance and those who refuse to follow metered rates. Commuters have frequently voiced frustrations about drivers insisting on fixed charges or avoiding certain routes altogether.

“We have zero tolerance for such practices. The ongoing drive aims to ensure fair treatment of passengers and strict adherence to traffic regulations,” said a senior official from the traffic department.

Officials confirmed that the drive will continue in the coming weeks. The traffic department has urged auto-rickshaw drivers to comply with the rules and warned of stricter penalties for violations.