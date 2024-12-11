Navi Mumbai Traffic Special Drive: Over 2,100 Heavy Vehicles Penalised for Violating Norms

As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure road safety and reduce accidents, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate conducted a special traffic enforcement drive from November 21 to December 9, 2024. During the drive, 2,187 heavy vehicles were found flouting traffic norms, and they faced actions under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The campaign focused on penalizing traffic violators, particularly heavy vehicles (dumpers) involved in illegal transportation.

The initiative, carried out across the city by 16 traffic unit officers with maximum personnel deployment, resulted in action against 2,187 heavy vehicles under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. A total of ₹10,66,450 in fines was collected during the drive.

The Traffic Department emphasized that similar actions will continue against vehicles transporting construction materials such as bricks, stones, gravel, and soil illegally, as well as drivers showing reckless disregard for traffic norms.

“We urge all motorists to follow traffic rules. Cooperation from vehicle operators is vital to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow,” said a senior official.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and appealed to the public to support its efforts in maintaining order on the roads.