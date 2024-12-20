Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Creek Bridge Work Disrupts Traffic; Pune Travelers Advised to Use Alternate Routes

Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune lane of the Sion-Panvel Highway near the Kharghar toll plaza is moving slowly due to ongoing work to install iron plates on the creek bridge. Officials from the traffic department are present to regulate the flow of vehicles and ensure smooth movement.

Alternate Routes for Pune-Bound Vehicles:

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has suggested the following alternate routes for vehicles heading towards Pune:

CBD Junction → Sector 15 → Killa Junction → Gavanphata → Palaspe → Konphata → Pune.

Uranphata → Gavanphata → Palaspe → Konphata → Pune.

Drivers are encouraged to use these routes to avoid delays and ensure a faster commute.