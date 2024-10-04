Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned in Navi Mumbai on October 5th for PM Modi's Thane Visi

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification prohibiting the entry, movement, and parking of all types of heavy vehicles and goods transported within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on October 5, 2024, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM.

Heavy vehicles traveling from Navi Mumbai to Thane will also be restricted during this period. This decision has been made to ensure smooth traffic flow in Thane, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kasarvadavali on October 5.

In preparation for the visit, the Thane Police had already announced several traffic control measures. The Commissioner of Police, Thane, has issued an order restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within the Thane City Traffic Department’s jurisdiction due to the expected presence of numerous dignitaries and large crowds.

To minimize traffic disruptions, heavy vehicles traveling from Navi Mumbai to Gujarat or Nashik will be diverted to alternate routes, such as the Karjat-Murbad-Shahapur-Nashik route and the Atgaon-Abitghar-Wada-Pali-Vikramgad-Manor-Ten Naka route.

This decision is particularly important in light of the ongoing Navratri festival, which is expected to increase vehicle traffic returning to Navi Mumbai from Pune, Konkan, and Goa. To maintain smoother traffic flow, additional measures will also be enforced within the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department’s jurisdiction.

Entry Ban Details:

On October 5, 2024, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM, all types of heavy vehicles and goods transport vehicles will be completely prohibited from entering, moving, or parking on city roads within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Alternative Routes:

1. JNPT Junction - Karjat - Murbad - Shahapur - Kasara - Igatpuri route towards Nashik.

2. JNPT Junction - Karjat - Murbad - Shahapur - Wada - Manor Toll Naka route towards Gujarat.

3. JNPT - Pune Express Highway route - Chakan - Nagar - Nashik Highway route towards the intended destination.These traffic control measures will not apply to vehicles transporting essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, passenger buses, and other vehicles providing essential services. Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any disruptions during this period.