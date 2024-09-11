Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: No Parking Zones Declared For Ganpati Visarjan 2024 at Chincholi Talao

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic and prevent congestion during the immersion of Ganpati idols on the sixth, seventh, and eleventh days, the Turbhe Traffic Unit of the Navi Mumbai Police has issued parking restrictions around Chincholi Talao in Juinagar on September 12, 13, and 17.

According to the official notification, no parking will be allowed from 10 a.m. until the completion of immersions on these dates. Large crowds of devotees are expected, particularly for the Gauri-Ganpati immersion on September 12 and the seventh- and eleventh-day immersions on September 13 and 17.

To prevent traffic disruptions near Chincholi Lake, a "No Parking Zone" will be enforced on both sides of the main road near the lake. The specific areas designated as "No Parking Zones" are:

1. The entire stretch of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road from the railway tracks in Sector 24, Juinagar, to the petrol pump intersection in Sector 24, Juinagar, as well as the area from the Shiravane village subway to Chincholi Lake.

2. The area surrounding Chincholi Lake, which is frequently used for parking, will also be declared a "No Parking Zone" to prevent obstruction on the day of immersions.

These restrictions do not apply to essential vehicles such as police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, passenger buses, or vehicles providing essential services.