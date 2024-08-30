Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Palghar Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Palghar area, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification restricting the movement of heavy vehicles toward Thane on August 30, 2024. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects at the CIDCO ground in Palghar around 1:30 p.m.

In light of the Prime Minister's visit and to ensure smooth traffic flow, a traffic control notification has been put into place. On August 30, 2024, all types of heavy goods vehicles (excluding those related to essential services, such as police vehicles, fire brigade trucks, ambulances, vehicles associated with the event, passenger buses, and other essential service vehicles) will be restricted from entering the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway No. 48, both from the Gujarat side to Mumbai and vice versa.

This restriction will be enforced from 11 p.m. on August 29 until 8 p.m. on August 30, 2024.

The notification also specifies that all heavy goods vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate heading toward the Thane City Police Commissionerate will be restricted. Vehicles traveling towards Nashik are advised to use the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as an alternate route to reach their destination.

Similarly, heavy goods vehicles heading towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway will face entry restrictions.

However, it is important to note that these restrictions do not apply to essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, and passenger buses, ensuring that vital services remain uninterrupted during the Prime Minister's visit.