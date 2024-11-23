Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Traffic Diversions Announced in Airoli and Nerul for Vote Counting on November 23

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has notified about traffic diversions in Airoli and Nerul on November 23, 2024, for vote counting. Parking and entry restrictions will be enforced near the counting centers in these areas. These traffic measures, implemented on election day, will remain in effect until the counting concludes.

Traffic Diversions in Nerul (Belapur Constituency)

According to the notification, under the Seawoods Traffic Unit of Navi Mumbai Police, specific diversions will be in place in Nerul for the counting process. The Belapur constituency will be counted at the Agri Koli Cultural Hall, Plot No. 9, Sector 24, Nerul.

To facilitate this process, vehicles designated for election duty will be parked on the service road parallel to the stretch in front of the Agri Koli Bhavan and Palm Beach Road. Consequently, movement and parking of all other vehicles will be prohibited in the following areas until the counting is complete:

Vajrani Signal on Palm Beach Road to Ramji Balu Bhagat Chowk

Service road parallel to Palm Beach Road from Vajrani Sports Club to Health Juice Center

Traffic from these restricted areas will be diverted to internal roads in Sector 18, Nerul, and then re-routed to Palm Beach Road toward the desired destination. Essential vehicles, including fire brigades, police, and ambulances, will be exempt from these restrictions.

Traffic Diversions in Airoli (Airoli Constituency)

For the Airoli constituency, the Ghansoli Traffic Unit has restricted vehicle entry along the road from Poonam Sweets at Sector 5 to Jankibai Madhvi Hall Road in Airoli. Parking along this stretch is also prohibited.

During the restricted period, traffic will be diverted via the following route:

Poonam Sweets → Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan Road → Petrol pump in Sector 4 → Sant Savata Mali Bhawan

Additionally, the road in front of Siddhi Vinayak Society in Sector 4 will be closed to all vehicles except those on election duty. Affected vehicles can use an alternate route via Navratri Hotel in Sector 4 to Dutt Mandir in Sector 17.

Essential service vehicles and those requisitioned for election-related duties will not be subject to these restrictions.