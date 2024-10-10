Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Joyride Ends in Fatal Car Crash, One Dead and One Injured

A joyride involving six youths ended in tragedy on Tuesday afternoon in Kharghar, when the car’s driver lost control, leading to a fatal accident. One of the passengers, 18-year-old Darsh Jain, succumbed to multiple head and body injuries, while another youth sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred as the group went for a drive. The car was being driven by Arnav Birari, who, according to the police, was operating the vehicle without a valid license. The car belonged to Birari’s father. The incident occurred around 1.15 pm on Tuesday near Gurudwara Road in Kharghar.

Atharva Rawat, an 18-year-old student and fellow passenger from Thane, filed a complaint stating that Birari was driving recklessly and at high speed, ignoring the dangerous situation. The crash resulted in minor injuries to another passenger, Yash Maurya, while Darsh Jain suffered fatal injuries.

Based on Rawat's complaint, the Kharghar police have registered a case against Arnav Birari under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act for negligence causing death.

While Birari has not been arrested, police have issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), requiring him to appear before authorities when summoned.