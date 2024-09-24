Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 10-Hour Supply Cut in Key Areas for Maintenance Work, Check Details
By Amit Srivastava | Published: September 24, 2024 06:57 PM2024-09-24T18:57:39+5:302024-09-24T18:58:32+5:30
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct maintenance work on the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and the Morbe Dam to Digha main water pipeline, leading to a temporary suspension of water supply on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
The affected areas include Belapur, Nerul, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Vashi under the NMMC jurisdiction.
In addition, residents of Kamothe and Kharghar under CIDCO will also experience a water cut due to ongoing maintenance.
Water supply is expected to resume on Friday morning, September 27, 2024, but at a reduced pressure. NMMC advises residents in the affected areas to store water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.