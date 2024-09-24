Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 10-Hour Supply Cut in Key Areas for Maintenance Work, Check Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct maintenance work on the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and the Morbe Dam to Digha main water pipeline, leading to a temporary suspension of water supply on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The affected areas include Belapur, Nerul, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Vashi under the NMMC jurisdiction.

In addition, residents of Kamothe and Kharghar under CIDCO will also experience a water cut due to ongoing maintenance.

Water supply is expected to resume on Friday morning, September 27, 2024, but at a reduced pressure. NMMC advises residents in the affected areas to store water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.