Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Residents to Face Water Crisis in These Areas on January 5 and 6

Sad news for the residents of Navi Mumbai as The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) announced a 12-hour water cut in certain areas, including Dronagiri, JNPT, Ulwe, and Kharghar.

According to a Mumbai Live report, the water cut is scheduled from 9:00 AM on Friday, January 5, 2024, to 9:00 AM on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This interruption is due to maintenance and repair work at the Hetawane water treatment plant conducted by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). CIDCO urge residents in the affected areas to stock up and store water during this period.

The water supply is also expected to remain at low pressure for the next 24 hours. Previously, Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Ghansoli, Airoli, and other areas faced water shortages due to repair and maintenance work by the NMMC. Meanwhile, Nashik is currently grappling with an 18-day water deficit, and the failure to dredge riverbeds raises concerns about potential water cuts in the summer. The Municipal Corporation has yet to take any steps towards dredging.