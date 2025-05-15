Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply Disruption Continues in Belapur Due to Repair Delays

Belapur: Water supply in Belapur has been delayed beyond the scheduled cut, as critical repair work on the Morbe main water pipeline could not be completed on time, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed on Wednesday.

The civic body informed residents of Sector 28, CBD Belapur, about the temporary disruption caused by ongoing maintenance and pipeline connection work that began on May 14. The work, being carried out near the Harbour railway line, has been hampered by technical and logistical challenges due to the sensitive location.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Water Cut: No in These Areas on May 14 and 15 Due to Pipeline Repair

As a result, there will be no evening water supply today, May 15. However, the NMMC has stated that water supply is expected to resume late tonight, with normal distribution restored by tomorrow morning.

“The team is working tirelessly, but due to certain constraints at the site, the timeline has extended,” said an official from NMMC’s Water Supply Department.

Additional City Engineer of NMMC expressed regret over the inconvenience and appealed to citizens for patience and cooperation. “We request the public’s understanding as our team is working diligently to restore services at the earliest,” he said.