Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Conditions Predicted for the Next 48 Hours

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) in Mumbai anticipates little change in Navi Mumbai's weather, with the maximum temperature holding steady at 34 degrees Celsius. However, relative humidity is likely to linger around 73%, potentially causing discomfort for outdoor activities. Expect temperatures to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius, with clear skies prevailing. Over the next 48 hours, a slight increase in temperatures is forecasted, with the maximum reaching 35 degrees Celsius along with partly cloudy conditions. Notably, the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the weather pattern remains relatively stable, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. This follows Wednesday's recording of 33.8 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature in the city. The RMD predicts temperature fluctuations between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius on Friday. Despite the temperature drop, high relative humidity is anticipated at 73%, potentially causing discomfort outdoors. Over the next 48 hours, a rise in the maximum temperature to 35 degrees Celsius is expected, with partly cloudy skies towards the evening. Additionally, private agencies suggest the possibility of mist, accompanied by gentle winds at around 5 kilometers per hour.