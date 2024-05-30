Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Expected, Maximum Temperature 35 Degrees Celsius

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Thursday in Navi Mumbai, with a maximum temperature expected around 35 degrees Celsius. However, with relative humidity around 69%, outdoor conditions may feel uncomfortable. Temperatures are anticipated to fluctuate between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and wind speeds up to 11 km/h.

According to the forecast, the next 48 hours will see cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle, and temperatures will remain between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 61%. No warning has been issued by the IMD for Tuesday.