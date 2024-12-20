Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops to 19°C, Weekend Low of 17°C Predicted

Navi Mumbai's minimum temperature dropped slightly on Friday, settling at 19°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts morning fog or mist, followed by mostly clear skies later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C.

According to the IMD’s Regional Centre in Mumbai, the temperature dropped by 1°C compared to the previous day, with relative humidity around 80%. A further decline in the minimum temperature is anticipated over the weekend, potentially dipping to 17°C.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorized Navi Mumbai's air quality as moderate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for key areas are: Vashi - 123, Nerul - 167, Taloja - 152, Kalamboli - 110, Sanpada - 132, and Mahape - 164.