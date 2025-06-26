Navi Mumbai: Woman Seriously Injured After Fight With Neighbor Over Dog Poop

A shocking incident unfolded in Airoli where a dispute over a dog escalated into a brutal assault, leaving a woman critically injured. A neighbor allegedly attacked her, ultimately striking her head with a stone. The incident occurred on Friday at Adivasi Pada, near Joshi Kirana Store in Old Chinchpada, Airoli. The victim has been hospitalized, and police have registered a case against the accused, who remains at large.

The victim, identified as Nisha Waghela, works as a nurse in Pune and was visiting her sister's home in Navi Mumbai for a holiday. On Friday night around 8 PM, an argument erupted between Nisha and her sister's neighbor over a dog. The accused reportedly confronted them, stating, "Your dog poops outside my door every day. Control your dog, or I will finish you." Nisha attempted to de-escalate the argument and calm the accused. However, as she turned to go inside, the enraged accused began assaulting her and then struck her head with a stone.

Hearing Nisha's screams, neighbors rushed to the scene, prompting the accused to flee. Nisha, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her sister filed a complaint against the accused at Rabale MIDC Police Station. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. This was reported by Mid-Day.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare of Rabale MIDC Police Station stated that a case has been filed against the accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Local residents have demanded strict punishment for the assailant, condemning the inhumane act of attacking someone over a pet.