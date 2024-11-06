Navi Mumbai: Woman's Body Found in Turbhe MIDC Drain; Murder Suspected

In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a roadside drain in the Turbhe MIDC area, raising concerns of a brutal murder. According to the police, the woman was strangled to death using a scarf, though her identity remains unknown at this time.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when authorities received information about a body lying in an open drain along the route between Indiranagar and Mahape. A team from Turbhe MIDC Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The medical report confirmed that the woman had been strangled, leading to a murder case being registered against an unknown assailant late Monday night.

The initial investigations suggest the body may have been dumped at the site two days prior. Police are now focusing on tracking movements in the area over the last three days and are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from nearby locations. To expedite the investigation, eight special teams from the local police and crime branch have been formed.

Efforts are also underway to gather information on missing women in the area, as authorities work to establish the victim's identity and motive behind the crime. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could help solve the case.