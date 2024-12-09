Navi Mumbai’s DPS Flamingo Lake Faces Threat from Road Construction, Water Flow Obstruction

The DPS Flamingo Lake, a 30-acre wetland in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, is facing significant environmental threats due to a disputed road cutting through the area and the obstruction of intertidal water flow.

A state government investigation revealed that a 600-meter road constructed between mangroves and the lake could cause severe ecological damage, according to the NatConnect Foundation. The organization previously raised complaints with both central and state authorities, arguing that the road, built by CIDCO, violates Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms prohibiting construction within 50 meters of mangroves.

While the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) directed the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to investigate, the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Urban Development Department-1 to examine the issue.

A team from the Thane collector’s office inspected the area on December 3, 2024 and filed a Panchnama report recommending the road’s removal, citing its potential to destroy mangroves and encroach on the lake.

Activists initially did not oppose the road, as CIDCO claimed it was necessary for developing the Nerul jetty. However, recent developments have raised alarm. "We never anticipated that the road would become a bane for the flamingo lake," said Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society (NMEPS).

The road has also disrupted the flow of intertidal water from a nearby creek to the lake, explained NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar. Despite earlier efforts to clear water channels under the road, the obstructions have returned, causing stagnant water to accumulate, now choked with moss and muck.

“This stagnant water has made the lake inhospitable for flamingos, just as the migratory bird season begins,” Kumar added. Flamingos usually visit wetlands like DPS Flamingo Lake, NRI, and TS Chanakya during high tide at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

In response to ongoing ecological concerns, a high-level state committee was formed in July under the direction of then Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The committee’s goal is to develop strategies to preserve the lake, which has seen a decline in flamingo visits following a spate of bird deaths earlier this year.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken notice of the issue, initiating suo motu proceedings based on media reports. NatConnect Foundation has filed an intervention application, urging action to safeguard the lake.

Kumar further highlighted that CIDCO’s development plan designates the lake area for “future development.” He appealed to the government to reject these plans and protect the lake as a crucial part of the city’s biodiversity.

“The city’s wetlands are vital as natural flood barriers, support the livelihoods of the fishing community, and maintain ecological balance,” Kumar emphasized.