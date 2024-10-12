Navi Mumbai’s First Textile Recycling Project Launched Alongside Major Civic Upgrades

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated and laid the foundation for 25 major civic projects in Navi Mumbai on Friday at an event in Vashi. These projects, worth Rs 410 crore, aim to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. The launch of the textile recycling project caught the Chief Minister's attention, as he praised the initiative for its innovative approach and potential environmental benefits.

In addition, key developments include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a cancer screening facility for women, a 10-bed chemotherapy ward, new schools, markets, multi-storey parking, health centers, water supply projects, electric buses, and charging stations.

During his speech, Shinde commended the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its forward-thinking and citizen-centric approach to development. He highlighted the textile recycling project, the first of its kind in the city, which promises environmental benefits. Shinde also pointed out Navi Mumbai's focus on water sustainability, with the city implementing effective water reuse systems.

He also used the event to praise the success of the "Mazi Ladki Bhagin" scheme, which has provided direct benefits to more than 1.45 lakh women in Navi Mumbai. Shinde personally distributed benefits to some of the scheme’s beneficiaries and those from the "Chief Minister Youth Employment Training" program. Additionally, in a nod to the city's environmental initiatives, the Chief Minister handed out electric vehicle keys to women drivers from the Sakhi Vasti organization, a gesture made possible through a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

One of the most notable announcements during the event was for female commuters. Shinde revealed that women will now receive a 50% discount on fares for Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses. The news was met with enthusiastic applause from the large number of women in attendance. On a similar note, Shinde also declared a hike in the Diwali bonus for NMMC employees, raising it from ₹30,000 last year to ₹33,000 this year, to further boost employee morale.

The newly inaugurated projects also include the concreting of Palm Beach Road from Ghanosoli to Koparkhairane, new market buildings, and water tanks in various sectors. The Chief Minister emphasized that these projects are crucial steps toward providing Navi Mumbai residents with world-class civic amenities, aligning with the city’s growing status as a key economic hub.