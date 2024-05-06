Nerul Police Arrested 25-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Murdering His Wife

Nerul police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife in Darave Village in Nerul on Saturday night. The accused was suspicious of his wife’s character and they frequently quarreled. The accused is identified as Imran Usman Sardar, a resident of Darave Village in Sector 23 of Nerul, has been identified as the accused in the tragic incident. He was arrested on Sunday night from Jui Nagar in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, Sardar frequently engaged in arguments with his wife. Approximately a month ago, she had even asked him to leave the house due to their persistent quarrels. Sagar Jadhav, Assistant Police Inspector from Nerul Police Station and investigating official, disclosed that Sardar, who was currently unemployed, harbored suspicions about his wife’s behavior. "We have learned that their frequent quarrels were a nuisance to their neighbors," Jadhav stated. He further elaborated that the wife and their son had ejected Sardar from their residence about a month ago due to the incessant disputes. Following this, he went to his native place in West Bengal.

Returning from his hometown in Bengal just the previous week, Sardar reignited tensions with his wife shortly after his arrival. "Upon his return, the conflicts resumed," API Jadhav remarked. The situation escalated on Saturday night when a heated argument ensued, leading Sardar to strike his wife's head with a piece of wood and subsequently assault her with a knife. In the incident, the victim sustained severe injuries, resulting in her demise.

A case has been registered at Nerul Police Station under Section 302 for murder against Sardar, who was arrested on Sunday night. Following the commission of the crime, Sardar had attempted to conceal himself in Jui Nagar.