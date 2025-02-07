NMMC Contract Workers Announce Indefinite Strike From February 10; Essential Services To Be Disrupted

Navi Mumbai– Around 8,000 contractual workers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have announced an indefinite strike starting February 10, demanding "equal pay for equal work." The civic body, however, has denied the allegations, stating that it has consistently prioritised workers' welfare by ensuring fair wages, bonuses, provident fund contributions, and other statutory benefits as per the Minimum Wages Act.

What is the Stand of State Government?

NMMC stated that in response to workers’ wage-related concerns, it had sought guidance from the Maharashtra government on July 25, 2022, and again on July 18, 2023, regarding the implementation of equal pay for contractual employees. However, in a letter dated September 25, 2024, the state government clarified that no additional funds would be allocated for this purpose and directed NMMC to take appropriate action within its financial capacity.

Following this, the municipal commissioner appointed a special committee, led by an additional commissioner, to examine the legal and financial feasibility of the demand. The committee submitted a detailed report based on legal provisions and past rulings from the High Court and Supreme Court, which was shared with all labor unions.

Workers' Protest and Hunger Strike

For the past month, contractual workers attached to NMMC have been on a chain hunger strike. Frustrated by the lack of action, they have now declared an indefinite strike from February 10. These workers, responsible for essential services such as sanitation, water supply, and healthcare, are protesting over long-standing issues, particularly wage disparity.

Protestors claim that despite a month-long hunger strike, the administration has failed to take concrete steps to address their grievances. NMMC, however, maintains that it has consistently upheld workers’ rights and followed statutory wage policies.

Growing Unrest and Failed Negotiations

The Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh (Navi Mumbai) rejected the committee’s findings, leading to a protest march on December 27, 2024. Subsequent meetings with Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar failed to resolve the issue, prompting some workers to stage a hunger strike outside the municipal headquarters starting December 30.

Despite multiple discussions with senior officials, the labor union has remained firm in its stance.

Municipal Commissioner Steps In

On January 3, 2025, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde personally met with protestors and announced the formation of a new high-level committee under a retired Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. The committee has been tasked with delivering a swift report while considering the demands and concerns of sanitation workers.

NMMC has assured that it remains committed to protecting workers' rights and will implement the committee’s recommendations after securing necessary government approvals.

What Efforts Taken to Prevent Strike and Maintain Services

To prevent disruption of essential services, NMMC is actively engaging in discussions with labor unions. The municipal administration has also assured residents that daily operations will continue without major interruptions, and all possible steps are being taken to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Whether the new committee’s intervention will prevent the February 10 strike remains uncertain. The coming days will be crucial in determining the future of thousands of contractual workers and the continuity of essential services in Navi Mumbai.