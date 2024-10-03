NMMC Extends Deadline for Overdue Water Bill Payments with Up to 75% Discount on Penalties

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced an extension of the deadline for customers to take advantage of a discount scheme on late fees and penalties for overdue water bills. Consumers within the civic body’s jurisdiction now have until October 15, 2024, to pay their outstanding water bills and receive up to 75% off on late fees and penalties.

Originally set to expire on September 30, 2024, the deadline has been extended following multiple customer requests. NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde confirmed the extension, emphasizing that the scheme aims to recover overdue water bill payments efficiently.

As part of the extension, the deadline for paying water bills from June and July 2024 has also been moved to October 15, 2024.

To facilitate payments, customers can pay online via the official NMMC website at [https://www.nmmc.gov.in](https://www.nmmc.gov.in). Additionally, water bills issued for the months of June-July 2024 now feature a unique QR code, allowing customers to scan and pay bills quickly and conveniently.

In-person payment facilities are available at multiple locations, including the NMMC headquarters, all eight divisional offices, the Gaurav Mhatre Art Center in Belapur, and the Nerul Sector-44 water reservoir complex.

Commissioner Shinde is urging residents to make use of the extended concession period and avoid legal actions for non-payment. "We encourage everyone to settle their overdue bills as soon as possible and benefit from this relief on penalties," he said.

For more information and payment details, customers are advised to visit the official NMMC website or the designated offices.