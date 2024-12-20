Panvel Faces Severe Water Crisis, Proposal for 500 Million Liters Awaits Approval

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is grappling with an acute water shortage, as its current daily water demand of 259 million liters exceeds the supply of 224 million liters. Highlighting this pressing issue, MLA Vikrant Patil called for urgent approval of a proposal to reserve 500 million liters of water per day from the Dolvahal Barrage on the Kundalika River during the assembly session.

The shortage, which leaves the city with a deficit of 35 million liters daily, is expected to worsen with Panvel's rapid urbanization and population growth. “Given the city’s current pace of development, Panvel will require approximately 850 million liters of water per day soon,” warned Patil during the Winter Session.

PMC submitted its proposal for water reservation to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation in Thane on January 21, 2024, through the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department. However, no action has been taken so far, leaving the city to contend with a worsening water crisis.

Patil pointed out that CIDCO’s proposed dams do not include any water reservation for Panvel Municipal Corporation, exacerbating the city’s long-term water security concerns. “Approval of the Dolvahal Barrage water reservation proposal is critical for meeting both current and future water demands,” he added.

The water scarcity has already begun to affect Panvel residents, with households and businesses struggling to manage limited supplies. MLA Patil has urged the state government to intervene and prioritize the city's water needs to ensure sustainable growth and the well-being of its citizens.