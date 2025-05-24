Panvel: MLA Prashant Thakur Demands Relocation of Polluting Industries from Taloja MIDC

Panvel: MLA Prashant Thakur has raised concerns over severe air and water pollution in the Taloja MIDC area within the Panvel Assembly constituency, which is adversely impacting the health of local residents. He has formally requested the State Industries Minister, Uday Samant, to permanently relocate chemical and fish processing industries from the area and establish a new industrial zone away from residential settlements.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister Samant, Thakur highlighted that the Taloja MIDC hosts numerous chemical and fish processing companies alongside engineering firms, which are responsible for significant pollution. Harmful gases released, particularly during nighttime, are causing serious respiratory problems for residents. Additionally, chemically contaminated wastewater discharged into local rivers is threatening biodiversity.

The rapidly expanding residential areas around Taloja MIDC are suffering from these environmental hazards. Fish processing units are also contributing to air and water pollution, along with unpleasant odors, especially during different seasons.

With extensive development projects and large housing complexes underway in Panvel and neighboring areas, the population is expected to rise sharply. Thakur emphasized the urgent need for permanent pollution control measures to ensure a healthier living environment for citizens. He urged the government to relocate the polluting industries to a dedicated zone away from residential areas and called for a meeting to finalize this decision.