Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur Seeks Cancellation of 30 Hectare Land Transfer Proposal to Developers in Airoli; Submits Letter to CIDCO

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has demanded the cancellation of a proposal to transfer 30 hectares of prime land in Airoli Sector 10A to a developer. He submitted a letter to CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, at CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur, accompanied by former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik and MLA Mahesh Baldi.

MLA Thakur alleged that there are internal moves within CIDCO to hand over this valuable plot, worth over ₹10,000 crores, for township development. “I have learned that CIDCO's Board of Directors has already approved the initial proposal, and there are indications that a 100-acre plot in Kharghar might also be allocated directly to a developer,” Thakur stated. He emphasized that bypassing CIDCO's existing policies and regulations in such transactions is inappropriate and could result in substantial financial losses for the corporation, potentially amounting to thousands of crores.

"CIDCO is a highly successful entity, and making such direct allotments sets a dangerous precedent," Thakur remarked. He argued that selling the land through auction or tender would be more beneficial, allowing CIDCO to generate significant revenue that could be redirected to development projects. Thakur cited incidents where similar direct allotment decisions were reversed due to public backlash, underscoring the importance of adhering to established protocols.

Thakur also highlighted that many project-affected people in Panvel and Uran Talukas have yet to receive their entitled 12.5% plots, with CIDCO citing a shortage of available land. "In this context, handing over such valuable land to a developer is entirely wrong and has caused confusion and anger among the affected communities," he said. The letter submitted to CIDCO calls for the immediate cancellation of the current proposal and adherence to CIDCO's established policies for all land allocations.

Protest Warnings

"If CIDCO does not cancel the proposal, we will have no choice but to initiate a protest," warned MLA Thakur.

Meanwhile, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi echoed Thakur's concerns, stating, "Even after nearly 25 years, CIDCO has failed to allot plots to approximately 461 project-affected farmers under the 12.5% scheme in the Karanjade and Dronagiri nodes.” Despite attempts, CIDCO’s MD and VC Vijay Singhal was unavailable for comment.