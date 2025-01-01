Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Polluting Builders, Issues Notices to 164 Developers

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a total of 164 notices to builders for violating pollution control regulations, with the highest number of notices sent to Naware Subdivision (73) followed by C Ward (Kamothe) with 44 notices. These actions are part of a larger initiative to address growing air pollution in the region, particularly during the winter months.

As instructed by Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, notices have been sent to builders who are contributing to pollution through their construction activities. The Municipal Corporation has also issued notices to bakeries, hotels, and restaurants that are not complying with environmental guidelines. These actions are part of a broader strategy to improve air quality in Panvel, which has been severely impacted by the winter season’s lower wind speeds, dry weather, and increased pollution.

According to Commissioner Chitale, the corporation has begun taking stringent measures to tackle pollution. Builders have been ordered to ensure that pollution control guidelines are followed at their construction sites. If improvements are not made within 15 days, the Municipal Corporation has clear orders to shut down the establishments responsible for pollution.

In alignment with the directives issued by the Honorable High Court, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has formed a special air pollution control committee to ensure compliance at ongoing development sites. The committee, consisting of ward officers, engineers, health inspectors, and cleanliness inspectors, will carry out inspections and submit reports to the environmental department.

The notices were issued to developers in various areas of Panvel as follows:

A Ward (Kharghar): 19 notices

B Ward (Kalamboli): 27 notices

C Ward (Kamothe): 44 notices

D Ward (Panvel): 1 notice

Naware Subdivision: 73 notices