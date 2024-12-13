Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Unauthorised Structures and Encroachment in Kalamboli and Kharghar

The Encroachment Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a demolition drive to tackle unauthorized constructions and encroachments across Kalamboli, Kharghar, and New Panvel.

On December 11, civic officials targeted unauthorized RCC constructions on Plot No. 9, Sector 1E in Kalamboli, which had been built without PMC approval. The operation was conducted under police protection to ensure smooth execution.

In Kharghar’s Belpada Garage Line area, illegal garage boards and extended sheds were removed. Similar action was taken in Sector 10 to dismantle unauthorized tea and food stalls encroaching on roads. Additionally, in Sector 12, illegal fruit carts were seized. In Taloja’s Navade sub-division, unauthorized fish markets were demolished.

In New Panvel, the Encroachment Department cleared roads and footpaths outside Ganesh Market, removing unauthorized vendors to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

Construction Permits are Mandatory:

Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke reiterated that all constructions within municipal limits must have prior PMC approval. Unauthorized structures will face demolition.

Strict Measures in Kharghar:

Assistant Commissioner Smita Kale, responsible for Ward A, warned unauthorized vendors to cease illegal activities or face intensified action in the coming days.