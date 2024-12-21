Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Demolition Drive to Remove Illegal Encroachments at Aadai Circle

In a major move to combat illegal encroachments, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a demolition drive at Aadai Circle, targeting unauthorized vendors. Acting on the instructions of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitle, the Encroachment Department, with the help of JCB machinery, removed illegal fish vendors, meat sellers, nurseries, and youth offices from the area. All the stalls were dismantled, and the land was cleared of encroachments.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodeke, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Shriram Pawar, Encroachment Department Head Sadashiv Kawthe, and In-Charge Officer Arvind Patil. The action was carried out in the presence of police officers from Khandehwar Police Station, municipal cleaning staff, traffic police, and NSF personnel.

This operation is part of a larger ongoing initiative by PMC to tackle encroachments across the city. Over the past few days, the corporation has intensified its efforts to clear unauthorized businesses. At Aadai Circle, the operation successfully removed illegal vendors and also installed barbed wire fencing to prevent further encroachments.

Similar actions were taken in other areas, including the removal of unauthorized vegetable vendors near Khandehwar Station and the removal of illegal banners in Kamothe. Additionally, the weekly market at Taloja Phase 2 was shut down as part of the crackdown.

PMC also seized unauthorized goods placed outside shops in Line Aali, Maldhakka Road, Patel Hospital, and Kapad Galli. The operation resulted in the confiscation of nine statues, clothes, coconut garlands, and other items. Furthermore, unauthorized thatched sheds on footpaths in New Panvel were removed to ensure better public safety and free movement.

With these actions, the Panvel Municipal Corporation aims to restore order in the city and curb illegal business practices affecting public spaces.