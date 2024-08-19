Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Development Plan Cell for Public Queries

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has inaugurated a 'Development Plan Cell' at its Fire Brigade building to assist residents with inquiries related to the Revised and Integrated Draft Development Plan maps. Earlier this month, the PMC introduced a draft development plan that covers 60.78 square kilometers of its total jurisdiction of 110.06 square kilometers. This plan, which spans half of the PMC area, outlines 629 reservations for the next 20 years, aiming to develop 29 villages with a projected expenditure of ₹7,358 crore. The plan is designed to accommodate a projected population of 1.205 million by 2044.

Residents can view and download the maps of the Revised and Integrated Draft Development Plan on the PMC’s website, www.panvelcorporation.com. These maps are accessible on both Android and iPhone devices. For those needing physical copies or specific sections of the maps, these can be provided for a fee. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has announced that the deadline for submitting suggestions and objections to the draft plan is 30 days from its publication date, which was August 7, 2024. Chitale encourages citizens to reach out to the Development Plan Cell with any questions or concerns. As mandated by Section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the Revised and Integrated Draft Development Plan was officially published on August 8.The Development Plan Cell, led by Commissioner Chitale, is located on the 3rd floor of the Fire Brigade building. Direct contact details for the cell have been provided for public convenience.

