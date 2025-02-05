Panvel: PMC and CIDCO Demolish Over 20 Unauthorised Structures in Roadpali and Marble Market

Panvel: In a coordinated effort, the Panvel Municipal Corporation and CIDCO carried out a joint demolition drive at Roadpali Village and Marble Market, dismantling over 20 unauthorized structures, including huts and a hotel.

The operation, led by Lakshmikant Dawre from CIDCO’s Unauthorized Construction Removal Department, targeted illegal structures such as DD's Dhaba in Roadpali Village and various buildings in Marble Market. The demolition was carried out with the help of CIDCO's Anti-Encroachment Team and the Municipal Corporation’s Encroachment Department, including key personnel such as the Encroachment Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Ward B staff.

Among the structures demolished were DD’s Dhaba, eight sheds housing unauthorized businesses in Marble Market, and 10-15 huts. The operation utilized two JCB machines, and the authorities ensured the demolition was conducted smoothly with the combined efforts of both CIDCO’s and the Municipal Corporation’s Anti-Encroachment Teams.

This drive is part of ongoing efforts to remove illegal encroachments and maintain urban order in the area.