PMC Plans to Vaccinate Around 17,000 Stray Dogs in its Jurisdiction

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning a large-scale anti-rabies vaccination drive to address the rising stray dog population in its area. The initiative aims to vaccinate approximately 17,000 stray dogs. The PMC has already invited tenders to appoint an Animal Welfare Organization to carry out the vaccination program. Earlier, Lokmattimes.Com had reported that more than 4200 residents of Kharghar node have fallen victim to dog bites in the last five years.



The appointed organization will be tasked with vaccinating stray dogs, ensuring their protection against rabies in line with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023. The PMC aims to achieve a 70% vaccination rate, following the recommendations of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). This effort is part of a broader strategy to address public safety concerns related to stray dogs in the community.

Related News-: Kharghar Sees Over 4200 Dog Bite Incidents in Past Five Years

As per the PMC, the appointed contractor will have to carry out the immunization programme for the next three years. “The civic body is expected to spend around Rs 1.35 crores on it,” said the official. According to RTI information, between January 2019 and November 2023, a staggering 4,287 dog bite incidents were recorded by the corporation, spanning the last five years.

“An inspection team will also verify the vaccination by counting marked dogs including colour code or dig belts to ensure that the mass anti rabies drive is successful,” said the official.

Residents, especially in Kharghar have often complained of dog menace in the node. There has been a sharp rise in the number of people getting injured due to stray dogs attacking. They say that apart from carrying out vaccination drives, the civic body should also ensure that foods are not thrown in garbage or they should be collected immediately. “The civic body should also ensure that pets including dogs and cats should be registered and they are vaccinated on time,” said Rahul Tawade, a resident of sector 12 in Kharghar.