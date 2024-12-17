Pushpa 2 Screening in Navi Mumbai: Ex-Corporator, Nephew Attacked During Allu Arjun's Movie Show in Seawoods; 6 Booked
By Amit Srivastava | Published: December 17, 2024 09:31 AM2024-12-17T09:31:25+5:302024-12-17T09:42:17+5:30
The NRI Coastal Police Station has booked six individuals, including a security guard and the manager of a multiplex ...
The NRI Coastal Police Station has booked six individuals, including a security guard and the manager of a multiplex after three youths allegedly assaulted a former corporator and his nephew during a movie screening in Seawoods last week. The incident took place during the screening of Pushpa 2.
Suraj Patil, a former corporator from Kukshet Village and the complainant, stated that he and his nephew were attacked after confronting a group of youths misbehaving during the movie.
As per the complainant, a group of three young men sitting near Patil’s family were reportedly making inappropriate comments and causing a disturbance, particularly troubling for the women present. Patil initially requested the youths stop their misbehavior. When they refused, he approached the theater management to request a seat change.
The situation quickly escalated as the miscreants followed Patil, leading to a heated argument. Shockingly, the theater staff, including the manager and security guard, allegedly sided with the miscreants, further aggravating the dispute.
Following Patil’s complaint, the NRI Coastal Police registered a case against six individuals under charges of illegal assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.Open in app