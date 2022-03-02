Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Students from Navi Mumbai stuck in Kharkiv! Inconvenience of food and water; Add to that parental concern.

Navi Mumbai: Nine students from Navi Mumbai are stranded in Kharkiv, Ukraine due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. They are currently safe in the basement of a hostel, about 1,200 km from where they want to reach the Ukrainian border. However, due to the ongoing firing and bombardment outside, they are not able to get out and there is a problem of food and water. Therefore, the parents of all the students are concerned and the central government is demanding to use the relations with both the countries for the safety of the children.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine for the past five days. As a result, life in the area has come to a complete standstill and citizens are stranded in their homes. It is expected to include about four thousand Indians. It has been revealed that nine students are from Navi Mumbai.

His names are Prathama Sawant, Sangam Saw, Himani Thakur, Daksha Kanade, Lakshmi Vishwakarma, Sagarika Bhatkar, Misrit Sharma, Purva Jayabhe and Akanksha Mallik. All of them have gone to different cities of Ukraine for medical education. After the war broke out, they were kept safe in the basement of the hotel where they were staying. Efforts are being made by the military to bring them safely to the Ukrainian border.

However, they are also faced with the question of how to get out of hiding. Similarly, a Kolkata man was killed in a shootout on Tuesday as students from Kharkiv were being pushed out of the city in pieces. Pradip Kanade, father of Nerul's Daksha Kanade, has expressed concern that all the students are under the threat of terror. Along with Daksha, about two thousand students are stuck there. Some of them are also from India. They are constantly shocked by the sound of gunfire and explosions outside the building. Food and water supplies are also in short supply, with trains from Kharkiv only allowing Ukrainians to leave the city.