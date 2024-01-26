Vashi Traffic Updates: Shivaji Chowk Standstill, Normalization Expected in 2 Hours

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is currently in Mumbai to negotiate reservation rights for his community with the government. He has initiated a walk from Jalna to Mumbai in solidarity with the Maratha reservation protests and has been joined by thousands of supporters. As a result of this march, there have been some alterations to traffic routes.

According to reports, traffic in Vashi is expected to improve in the next few hours. There has been no vehicular movement at Shivaji Chowk in sector 17 of Vashi since this morning.

He is currently in Navi Mumbai, Vashi, where he will spend the night before heading to Mumbai's Azad Maidan to announce his final decision.

Manoj Jarange On Fast Since Morning

Jarange has been fasting since morning, consuming only water, emphasizing his dedication to ensuring that no Maratha is deprived of reservation rights. The decision to be in Vashi was prompted by the urgent need for the ordinance, and Jarange stressed the importance of quick government action. Despite recognizing challenges and acknowledging that not everything may align perfectly, he emphasized the need for a resolution and urged the government to act swiftly to address the longstanding Maratha reservation issue.

At the same time, Vashi has been experiencing persistent traffic jams since morning, likely due to the gathering of supporters and the increased activity surrounding Jarange's advocacy efforts. As the day unfolds, the Maratha community eagerly awaits the outcome of Jarange's efforts, hoping for a positive resolution to the reservation issue.