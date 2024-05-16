Weather Update: Rainfall Expected in Navi Mumbai Today

A weather forecast indicates the likelihood of a thunderstorm developing to the east of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly in areas like Navi Mumbai, Kharghar, and Panvel. Rainfall is anticipated in the eastern sectors of MMR by approximately 5 pm. The possibility of this rainfall reaching Mumbai hinges on the direction of the westerly winds.

Thunderstorm formation east of MMR ⚠️ Eastern MMR can expect rainfall activity around 5 pm.Whether it will reach Mumbai will depend on Westerly winds. Will keep updating. — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) May 16, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a brief period of light rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on May 16. On Thursday, areas such as Kandivali and Borivali experienced relief from the intense heat as they were sprinkled with light showers. Despite this respite, Mumbai has endured persistent heatwave conditions over the past two days.

On Monday evening, a tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, as a massive billboard collapsed onto a petrol pump amidst strong winds and unexpected rain. Regrettably, this disaster resulted in the loss of 16 lives and left 75 others injured.