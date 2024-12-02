Deva Bhau, New Name of Aspirations!

The respect and honour encapsulated in the epithet Deva Bhau do not come easily. They are earned through dedication and service.

People in Maharashtra certainly hoped for a government led by the Mahayuti alliance, but even the most seasoned political pundits couldn’t have predicted the sweeping victory with which the Mahayuti would return to power. Even more surprising was the BJP’s performance, securing a remarkable 132 seats. Undoubtedly, the primary architect of this victory was none other than Devendra Fadnavis. Under the leadership of the simple and humble chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Mahayuti’s flagship initiative, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, turned out to be a masterstroke, securing their triumph. This success not only won them the election but also earned Devendra Fadnavis a new epithet: Deva Bhau.

The term Deva Bhau can be interpreted as ‘Devendra Bhai’ in a general sense, but I was astonished to hear some women referring to him as a “divine elder brother”. When a person is revered with such respect and admiration, there are undoubtedly profound reasons behind it. Both interpretations of Deva Bhau reflect honour and respect, qualities that are never bestowed lightly but must be earned. I have known Devendra Fadnavis since the early days of his life and witnessed his journey from being a corporator and mayor to becoming the chief minister. As a deputy chief minister, he has mastered the art of governance -- how to get things done effectively. Now that he is returning as chief minister again, Maharashtra has a lot of hopes pinned on him. Being a journalist and someone with a long experience in parliamentary politics, I can confidently say that leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, who are straightforward, genuine and dedicated to the common man, are rare. He understands the needs of ordinary people and knows how to fulfil them.

Now that people have bestowed upon him the title of Deva Bhau, revered him politically and offered him their blessings, handing him a resounding success, Deva Bhau is certainly delighted. While people have showered their love on Devendra, it is now his turn to reciprocate with kindness and action. For the people, he is both a Deva (god) and a Bhau (brother), making nothing impossible for him. Achieving a balanced development for Vidarbha and other underdeveloped regions is well within his reach.

Devendra Fadnavis’ political journey began in Vidarbha, which is why I bring this region into focus as an example. While the developmental backlog has reduced significantly since 2014, it has not been completely removed. The backlog of basic amenities such as electricity, water, industries, housing, schools and roads still existed in some areas. However, Deva Bhau has certainly made sincere efforts to address these issues. Through initiatives like the Jal Shivar Yojana, the Mahayuti government has revived thousands of dried-up ponds. Where shortcomings exist, they are primarily administrative in nature. I’ve previously mentioned in my columns how projects like the Samruddhi Expressway showcase Devendra Fadnavis’ grand vision and strategic thinking. People now expect him to implement more such initiatives to elevate Maharashtra’s pride. While constructing highways like Samruddhi Expressway in every village may not be feasible, it is entirely possible to build roads that enable farmers to quickly transport their produce to local markets. From local markets, the goods can reach larger cities and markets, ensuring farmers fair prices for their crops.

Former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam envisioned a similar scenario in his book Vision 2020. As we stand in the final months of 2024, expectations are high that Deva Bhau will realise Dr Kalam’s vision in Maharashtra.

It is heartbreaking to see farmers dump their surplus crops due to inadequate prices. So oh Deva... change this situation! Provide facilities to process farm produce into by-products so that farmers can benefit from their hard work. For a leader with vision and determination like Deva Bhau, nothing is impossible.

As new milestones in development are achieved, it is crucial to ensure region-wide balanced growth. Over-concentrating development in one area can lead to imbalances, much like overeating causes indigestion. Excessive focus on one region can create environmental risks and other issues. Distributing development projects evenly across regions maintains balance and harmony. So oh Deva... please pay attention to this!

The flow of development must reach villages because the solution to urban problems lies in rural areas. If villages have small-scale industries, why would the youths migrate to cities? China offers a great example -- it transformed its villages into manufacturing hubs. India, too, has immense potential. What is needed is a comprehensive vision combined with determination and commitment. And yes, while empowering the state’s Ladki Bahins (beloved sisters) economically, ensure their safety as well, Deva Bhau!

A word of gratitude for Eknath Shinde is also essential here. He will always be remembered as the people’s chief minister. He ensured a steady flow of funds for development. While some officials may not have been pleased with his style, Shinde prioritised the welfare of those on the margins of society. His exceptional work, particularly in healthcare for the underprivileged, stands out. A government should truly be one that represents the common people!

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.